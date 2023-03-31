Here's a breakdown of the 9 Capital Region Drive-In Movie Theatres and their opening date, or their "target" opening date, weather permitting for the Spring and Summer of 2023.

If you love nostalgia, there's no shortage of places that throw it back quite like we do here in Upstate, New York.

From our classic roller skating venues and storybook theme parks to the 1950s-style ice cream shops, we have plenty to make you feel like a kid, or a teenager again.

Get our free mobile app

Drive-In movie theatres are another thing we hold near and dear to our hearts in Upstate, NY - and they're pretty bountiful all things considered.

SEE ALSO: Abandoned Construction Site in Fishkill Was Supposed to Be This

There are a total of 9 seasonal drive-ins within an hour's drive of Albany. Some are more high-tech than others, but even the weathered ones are equally loved for their vintage charm.

9 Nostalgic Drive-Ins and when they Open in Upstate NY! There are a total of 9 seasonal drive-ins within an hour of Albany. Some are more high-tech than others, but even the weathered ones are equally loved for their vintage charm.

Here's a breakdown of the 9 Capital Region Drive-In Movie Theatres and their opening date, or their "target" opening date, weather permitting for the Spring and Summer of 2023.



Perfect For Summer: The Capital Region's 30 Best Outdoor Restaurants When it comes to having an outdoor cocktail or meal in the 518, these are the best of the best to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer.