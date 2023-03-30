I couldn't possibly let National Cocktail Day go by without putting the spotlight on some of the best places to enjoy a cocktail in the Hudson Valley. Classic cocktails like the Old Fashion and the Dirty Martini have made their way back to the bar. Of course, there are also some new concepts out there as well.

I am impressed with the number of bars and restaurants in the Hudson Valley that have taken the time to develop a signature cocktail menu. Just about every place you stop into lately is boosting something original on their drink menu. I love the fact that many times the drink includes locally distilled liquours and local farm ingredients.

Places to get a good cocktail in the Hudson Valley

Recently I went to a new place that just opened in New Paltz called The Lemon Squeeze they offer great food, they have a piano bar and their Pear Down Cocktail is a great example of some of the refreshing new cocktails places are creating. You can travel to West Point to the Zulu Time Roof Top Bar for one of their amazing Martinis. Their Tini Tuesdays may be the reason they seem to have the widest selection. Or head north to Red Hook and stop into Savona's Trattoria for a Beacon Wrapped Shrimp Bloody Mary.

These are just a few of the places that I included in the list below. Check back often because I plan to keep adding to the list and please if you have a favorite spot I missed or a favorite cocktail that I can add to the list please comment below so I can share with the other cocktails connoisseurs in the Hudson Valley.

