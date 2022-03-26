Hudson Valley’s Favorite Cocktails

National Cocktail Day is Thursday (March 24).

According to National Day Calendar, March 24 ushers in all the best ways to savor a beverage at the end of a long workday. Whether you like your drink fruity, blended, or on the rocks, this day is for you.

My Choice of Beverage

These days, I'm a gin and tonic guy for the most part. But I was a big vodka drinker for quite some time. Always loved my vodka and club, maybe mixing in some orange juice or an energy drink (Red Bull or Monster) from time to time.

We asked the Hudson Valley what their go-to cocktail was when heading out to the local bar or restaurant, and have compiled a top 10 list.

The Hudson Valley's Top Ten Favorite Cocktails

10. Mojito

Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images loading...

The Mojito consists of white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint. The combination of the sweetness, citrus, and mint flavors is intended to complement the rum and makes it a popular summer drink.

9. White Russian

Photo by YesMore Content on Unsplash Photo by YesMore Content on Unsplash loading...

A White Russian is made with vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream with ice served in an old-fashioned glass. I had too many White Russians at The Derby in Poughkeepsie many years ago. I recall passing out at the bar, then getting taken to the car where I preceded to throw up. I don't think I've had a White Russian, although I may be wrong.

8. Long Island Iced Tea

Photo by Elissa Landry on Unsplash Photo by Elissa Landry on Unsplash loading...

The Long Island Iced Tea is typically made with vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola. It's got a very high alcohol concentration (around 22%) due to the relatively small amount of mixer. I've had my share of Long Island's over the years, and Wooooo! They'll make ya feel good.

7. Martini

A Martini is made with gin and vermouth and usually garnished with an olive or lemon twist. We love a good dirty martini!

A Martini is made with gin and vermouth and usually garnished with an olive or lemon twist. We love a good dirty martini!

6. Rum & Coke

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

A Rum & Coke consists of cola, rum, and usually lime juice. Traditionally, the cola ingredient is Coca Cola and the rum is a light rum, such as Bacardi.

5. Vodka Cranberry

A Vodka Cranberry is made with vodka and cranberry juice. A lime wedge is often included.

A Vodka Cranberry is made with vodka and cranberry juice. A lime wedge is often included.

4. Gin & Tonic

Photo by Devin Berko on Unsplash Photo by Devin Berko on Unsplash loading...

My go-to cocktail these days! A Gin and Tonic is made with gin and tonic water poured over a large glass of ice. It's usually garnished with a lime wedge.

3. Captain & Ginger

A Captain and Ginger is Captain Morgan Rum with ginger ale.

A Captain and Ginger is Captain Morgan Rum with ginger ale.

2. Vodka Soda

Photo by Tim Rüßmann on Unsplash Photo by Tim Rüßmann on Unsplash loading...

A Vodka Soda (or Vodka Tonic) is made with various proportions of vodka and tonic water. Usually garnished with a slice of lime or lemon. This was my go-to cocktail for many years, and I still have it on occasion.

1. Jack & Coke

Photo by Alex Perez on Unsplash Photo by Alex Perez on Unsplash loading...

A Jack and Coke mixes Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey with Coca Cola. The drink is generally served with ice, sometimes in an old-fashioned glass or Collins glass. Sometimes disposable plastic cups. It is especially popular in the U.S. and in particular, the Hudson Valley, where it ranks as the Number 1 favorite cocktail. I used to be a Jack drinker years ago, but no more! Many fond memories though.

Well, there ya have it. So many different cocktail options out there, and by an overwhelming margin, the Hudson Valley loves their Jack Daniels! If not mixing the Jack with coke, the valley likes their Jack straight up! Go out and enjoy National Cocktail Day on Thursday, whatever you end up having. In the meantime, get ready for summer and check out some Hudson Valley summer specialty cocktails, and where to find them.