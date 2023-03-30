Model Homes Now Open at New Luxury Neighborhood Near Beacon

One year after breaking ground, a spectacular luxury community is announcing the grand opening of its model homes.

With real estate still booming in Dutchess County, Toll Brothers is banking on high-end homebuyers who are interested in living near the trendy City of Beacon while enjoying a quiet neighborhood with river views.

Last year we told you about the groundbreaking of Hudson Landing, a new luxury community that features 93 individual homes. These high-end townhouses feature traditional and carriage-style designs and start in the mid-$600,000 range. The homes have already attracted a ton of interest, with over half of them already listed as sold on the development's website.

James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in the Northeast, says the opening of the new model homes will allow more prospective buyers to see what the fuss is all about.

Our Hudson Landing community has experienced tremendous interest since we opened last year, and we’re thrilled to debut our new models so that buyers can see these incredible new homes for themselves

The townhomes will come in various floorplans, featuring two or three bedrooms and up to two-and-a-half baths. Luxury details include open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, home offices and even finished basements. The townhomes range from 2,000 to over 2,500 square feet.

The luxury community includes an outdoor pool, tennis court, walking trails and clubhouse. Homebuyers will also be able to utilize the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Danbury, Connecticut to help personalize their homes with high-end details and fixtures.

According to Toll Brothers, there are currently four homes for sale and two units available for quick move-in. Fitzpatrick says the new model homes are "truly an inspiration" and invites potential homebuyers to schedule a tour.

