Man Fatally Hit By Truck Walking In Hudson Valley, Cops Want Help

Police are searching for clues after a Hudson Valley man was fatally hit walking.

On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed one person was killed walking in Dutchess County

Man Killed Walking In Dutchess County, New York

On Tuesday around 2 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian motor vehicle collision that occurred on New Hackensack Road (Route 376), east of Boardman Road.

Police determined a 57-year-old man from Poughkeepsie, New York was hit by a 2018 Ford F-150 while walking on New Hackensack Road. The driver of the Ford was identified as a 72-year-old Poughkeepsie man.

Police did not release their names.

Poughkeepsie Man Fatally Hit By Truck

Both men were taken to a local hospital.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say. The 72-year-old truck driver was seriously injured.

Police didn't release the man's injuries.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Ask For Help As They Investigate Fatal Accident

A photo of a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser in front of the police sign. Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department loading...

Police are hoping anyone who witnessed the accident will contact officers.

"The investigation is ongoing, and the department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-790-4685," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

New Hackensack Road was closed for crash reconstruction for approximately 2.5 hours, police note.

