Abandoned Construction Site In Fishkill Was Supposed To Be This?

We've found out what was supposed to go at this popular Fishkill intersection but those plans have changed and now we think these three businesses would fit perfectly.

A couple of weeks ago I shared how frustrated I get every time I drive past one of the Hudson Valley's ugliest construction sites in Dutchess County. If you missed it, the intersection pictured below is located near the intersections of Route 82 and 52 in Fishkill, New York.

Ugly Construction Site

The reason behind writing an article like this was to hopefully get some answers and maybe some clarity on what the heck was going on at the abandoned site. I wasn't alone in despising the ugly site as some of the emails I got also shared my frustrations. Eileen wrote,

"Thank you for writing the article about the abandoned construction site where Rt 52 & 82 meet in Fishkill. I have lived in this area for 20 years. I now absolutely hate driving past this site. It is an eyesore and reflects poorly on the entire neighborhood. Hopefully, your article will get some traction and help move this along."

Original Plan for Fishkill Intersection

Most emails I received from fans said similar things including Mike who said,

"This was supposed to be a self-storage building. The original owner went bankrupt on the original project. About two years ago another self-storage investor was looking to purchase the property and build a Cube Smart, but the deal fell through. After that, your guess is as good as mine."

Eric said, "I work for a local lumber company and we made a few deliveries there with re-rod for the construction and what we were told was it was going to be a storage facility and we were also told that financial backing fell through. That’s why it wasn’t completed."

What Business Should be at This Site?

Most agree that the site was supposed to be a storage facility but now that those plans haven't worked out what do you think should be put in its place? If the Hudson Valley had a say in what the abandoned site SHOULD be what would you choose?

I personally think that a Stewart's Shop or a Quick Chek type of convenience store would work well, maybe a huge dog park or a Ready Coffee. How about you, is there something you'd like to see at this specific location? Let us know by emailing me at CJ@HUDSONVALLEYCOUNTRY.COM and as the suggestions come in we will update this article.

