9 New York State Athletes Make the 2022 Winter US Olympic Team
A young Hudson Valley student is joining other New Yorkers as they head to Beijing this winter to represent the United States.
Nine New York athletes have been announced as part of the U.S. Olympic Team. The athletes will be competing in figure skating, bobsled, luge, hockey and skiing at this year's winter games.
The Olympics opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 4 and the games continue through Sunday, February 20.
During the 2021 summer games, 26 New Yorkers participated in the games, including Stefanie Dolson, a basketball player from Port Jervis. This time around, another Hudson Valley athlete will be representing the region in the Winter Olympics.
Scroll down for a full list of this year's participants from New York and learn more about the local athlete who will be going for gold in Beijing.