If you are looking to own a true piece of Hudson Valley History then 52 Allhusen Road in New Paltz, New York could be the piece of property you have been trying to hunt down. Imagine being able to bring your ideas to a barn that has been standing in the Hudson Valley for over 200 years.

The majestic red barn and the windswept 32 acres that make up the parcel being offered just outside New Paltz will have any level of history buff wanting to reclaim the property's proud history while bringing it forward into today's property environment.

Bring your dreams and ideas when you come to see this place. It most recently was the Adair Vineyards. It hosted winemaking and tasting, It has been the setting for many a wedding, special occasion, and fundraising picnics.

PC: Bhhs Hudson Valley Properties agent Sandra Park via Zillow

What on the 32 Acres Just Outside New Paltz?

A babbling brook runs between the barn a large portion of the land that makes up the property for sale. It offers the brook offers a water oasis throughout the seasons. On that parcel lies the now decommissioned vineyard and on the other side is another 10 acres that are flat meadowland and a wooded area plus old stone walls. If you are curious about breaking it up it is zoned rural residential allowing for 1.5 acre lots.

Spending time in the barn you will find old treasures and plenty of space. Bring your ideas for how you could transform this space for others to enjoy again or for just you to enjoy with close friends.

Take a Look and Imagine Your Dream Business for this Piece of the Hudson Valley