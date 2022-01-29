World Famous Lobster Coming Back to Poughkeepsie in February

If you missed your chance to experience Cousins Maine Lobster when their truck rolled into Dutchess County earlier this month, you’re in luck. This world famous lobster truck is coming back to Dutchess County in February, just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This time around, Cousins Maine Lobster will be bringing their truck to Kings Court Brewing Company at 40 Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2PM - 8PM. I don’t know about you, but I think that celebrating Valentine’s Day (a little early) with some of the most delicious lobster you can get your hands on sounds like a great idea.

Not familiar with Cousins Maine Lobster? I don’t know where you’ve been, but they got their start back in 2011, but really took off after their appearance on the hit television show Shark Tank. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has become well known throughout the country and beyond, and they’ve got food trucks all over America stopping in neighborhoods just like Poughkeepsie. And they get raves.

If you love a lobster roll with just lobster and warm butter, they’ve got you covered with the Cousins Maine Lobster Connecticut Lobster Roll. Like a little mayo with your lobster? Try the Maine Lobster Roll. They’ve also got lobster tacos, lobster bisque and clam chowder.

If you love lobster, mark the date now on your calendars. Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2PM - 8PM at Kings Court Brewing on Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day with a loved one. Or go by yourself if you're feeling a little shellfish.

