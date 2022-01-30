7 Easy Things to Make Your Car Ready for Winter Weather

No one is looking forward to it but we live in the Hudson Valley so it is inevitable we will be driving in winter weather sooner than later. This means getting your car ready and doing that sooner than later is a good idea.

If you are like me you can't imagine not having your car. I count on mine every day and it has to get me from point A to point B worry-free. I am fortunate that I have a great local mechanic Tom's Repair Shop in New Paltz who keeps an eye on my car for me and lets me know when I need something done.

They are always planning ahead for me when it comes to my car. It's like they know I am busy and probably haven't put my car maintenance on the top of the list even though I count on my car every day.

So what should you be thinking about on the off chance your mechanic isn't watching out for you as mine does for me? I found a helpful list put together by Traffic Scool Online. It includes everything from tires to windshield wiper blades.

The list from Traffic Scool Online

1- Get the Battery Tested

2 - Be sure all your lights are in working order

3 - Replace worn-out windshield wipers

4 - Check the car's cooling system

5 - Put a coat of wax on to protect the car from the road salt

6 - Keep de-icing fluid in the car for your locks

Other items to consider keeping in your car are a flashlight, a warm blanket, a pair of boots, and non-perishable snacks. It may not be winter yet but getting prepared now means no worries later.

Would You Want to Drive Any of These Cars in Snow?