3 Reasons a Cemetery in NYS Could Refuse to Bury You When You Die
Yowza. Could there be a reason that a cemetery would refuse to bury you after you pass? Believe it or not, there are 3 reasons that can say, nope, not happening.
So what happens then? Yikes!
What are the reasons that a cemetery can refuse to bury you after you pass in New York State?
Wow, I bet you never thought that there would be an issue at this point, right? Well, turns out there is. What could be the biggest reason?
Turns out, all three reasons that you will 'be kicked out' have something to do with one thing.
So, could anyone be surprised that it all comes down to the one thing that makes the world round? Want to guess? It's green and can be folded to be doubled. Yes, you know what it is now, right?
When it gets down to it, all three reasons pretty much come down to money, and not giving it to the cemetery.
Let's break it down:
According to the following reasons, from the team at a local cemetery:
1) nonpayment of the total purchase price of the grave or lot;
2) nonpayment of the burial (interment) charges;
3) non-payment of an authorized lot tax.
Does there really appear to be death and taxes as the two things that are guaranteed in life?