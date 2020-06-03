9 Baby Ducks Saved in the Hudson Valley

Police officers in the Hudson Valley are credited with saving the lives of nine baby ducklings.

Late Tuesday night, five baby ducklings were found stuck in a low-level window well at the Hyde Park Free Library off of Main Street in Hyde Park, according to Tatiana Rhinevault.

Rhinevault wrote in a Facebook post all five were rescued by officers from the Hyde Park Police Department. Carney Rhinevault says library director Greg Callahan discovered the baby ducks.

Early Wednesday morning four more ducks were found down what appears to be the same window well at the Hyde Park Free Library.

According to Tatiana Rhinevault, the four ducks were saved by Hyde Park police and Callahan.

Photos of the nine ducks being rescued can be seen below. It remains unclear how the ducks ended up down the window well or if they've bee reunited with their mother.