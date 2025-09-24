You Won’t Believe These Fairytale Towns Hidden In New York

These New York towns look like they were lifted straight from a storybook. Many are in the Hudson Valley!

New York State Full Fairy-Tale Small Towns

That's according to World Atlas, which highlighted 8 fairy-tale small towns across New York State.

"Beyond the skyscrapers, the Empire is an emancipating fairyland. Covering over 60% of New York state, forests are the ideal setting for a fairytale. A magic atmosphere permeates the state," World Atlas states.

A number of these towns are in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. Did your hometown make the list?

New Paltz, New York

Thomas Etzkorn/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Thomas Etzkorn/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

New Paltz is a Hudson Valley classic, blending history and outdoor adventure. Historic Huguenot Street, Mohonk Preserve, and the River-to-Ridge Trail give it a magical mix of past and present.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Kayaking, hiking, or cross-country skiing here all feel like stepping into another world.

Beacon, New York

Beacon NY Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

Beacon blends rugged Hudson Valley cliffs with a touch of whimsy. Bannerman Castle’s ruins on Pollepel Island look like they popped out of a fantasy novel, while Dia Beacon and craft shops give the town a modern, artsy edge.

From riverfront picnics to ferry rides, every corner feels picture-perfect.

Kingston, New York

Poughkeepsie Poughkeepsie loading...

Kingston carries the weight of history without losing its fairytale charm. Once New York’s first capital, its historic districts, waterfront trails, and charming lighthouses make you feel like you’ve stepped into another century.

The city balances vibrant arts, award-winning restaurants, and peaceful parks like a perfectly written story.

Cold Spring, New York

nancykennedy nancykennedy loading...

Cold Spring is small, historic, and almost impossibly quaint. Cobblestone streets, 19th-century architecture, and the Hudson Highlands State Park make this village feel plucked from a storybook.

Antique shops, riverfront sunsets, and paddling at Foundry Dock Park complete the magical scene.

Lake George, New York

Canva Canva loading...

Lake George is straight out of a summer dream. Two hundred years of history, sparkling waters, and a steamboat ride past beaches and islands make it one of the Adirondacks’ most magical towns.

Hiking Prospect Mountain or exploring Fort William Henry only adds to the storybook vibe.

Saratoga Springs, New York

Photo by Gary Yost on Unsplash Photo by Gary Yost on Unsplash loading...

Saratoga Springs is fairy-tale meets historic elegance. Mineral springs, Victorian architecture, and thoroughbred racing at the Saratoga Race Course create a unique, storybook charm. Add parks, performing arts, and world-class dining, and it’s a town that feels too perfect to be real.

Alexandria Bay, New York

Alexandria Bay feels like a fairytale on the St. Lawrence River. Boldt Castle rises from a private island, its stone walls and formal gardens straight out of a storybook. Kayaking, trophy fishing, and scenic boat tours make this tiny town a summer escape you won’t forget.

Aurora, New York

Aurora is a small Finger Lakes gem that seems frozen in time. The Inns of Aurora, with their white columns and lakefront porches, pair perfectly with quiet jogging paths and Glass Beach’s shallow waters. Surrounded by farmland and family-owned wineries, it’s a serene, storybook escape for anyone craving charm and calm.

Keep Reading:

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

12 New York Hospitals Receive Highest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.