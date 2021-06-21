75-Foot Vessel With 18 On Board Breaks Down in Hudson River

A large vessel carrying 18 passengers broke down in the Hudson River.

On Sunday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office shared a photo, seen above and below, of deputies rescuing 18 people from the Hudson River.

Pictured is Ulster County Sheriff's vessel M27. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office's navigation team responded to an emergency call on the Hudson River near Catskill, after hearing radio calls for a 75-foot vessel in distress.

The vessel lost power to its engine and was drifting toward rocks with 18 passengers on board, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Thanks to the quick actions from deputies all 18 passengers on board the vessel were safely evacuated and the vessel was towed back to shore, police say. No injuries were reported.

"Our navigation team was able to safely evacuate all 18 passengers from the vessel. The vessel was towed back to shore with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff's Office and Sea Tow," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

