62 ShopRite Pharmacies will Close Some in New York

If you use the pharmacy at your local ShopRite supermarket this would be a good time to check in with them to see if they are one of the 62 locations that Wakefern Food Corp. has announced they will be closing with the plan of transferring those customer files to a near by CVS.

In an article dated earlier this year (January 26, 2021) from Supermarket News, Wakefern based out of Keasbey, New Jersey, confirmed that they would be closing 62 of the 209 pharmacies it runs out of their ShopRite Stores. The article also stated that customers would be notified and start seeing sign announcing the closure if the pharmacies at their ShopRite store was going to be effected.

Due to the fact that this process started at the end of January, Hudson Valley shoppers may have already notice the signs appearing at certain ShopRite locations. If you are a ShopRite pharmacy customer and are wondering if your pharmacy is making the move to CVS this would be a good time to check in with your store.

In the article published by Supermarket News Karen O'Shea a spokesperson for Wakefern was quoted as saying “The pharmacy industry is highly competitive, and we were unable to sustain sufficient sales despite our marketing efforts, which led to the difficult decision to close these store pharmacies.”

At the moment a list of the 62 pharmacies is not available but I can confirm through a co-worker that the Route 211 ShopRite in Middletown is one of the pharmacies on the list. Pharmacist.com reported that the closures will effect stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Delaware over the next month.

So what to do if your pharmacy is one of the ones closing? You can check in with your ShopRite pharmacist before the pharmacy closes if you have questions but basically you don't have to do anything. ShopRite will be closing your file and sending it to a near by CVS. The Supermarket news article included the information that customers effected by the closures will be notified and that signs will be posted. Karen O'Shea the spokesperson for Wakefern is quoted in the article as saying “CVS is a trusted leader in the pharmacy business, and we are working together to make this a seamless transition for our pharmacy customers and associates."