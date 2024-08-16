6 Venomous Snakes Terrifying Upstate New York Residents

The DEC responded to six separate snake complaints in Upstate New York. Mating Snakes were found near one home.

In the latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed forest rangers responded to six snake complaints in one county.

Snakes in the Yard – Delaware County, New York

Over the past few weeks, ECO Osborne responded to six separate rattlesnake complaints, including five at the same home in Delaware County.

On July 22, a person living in the town of Hancock reported a big snake in the front entrance of his home. ECO Osborne, a member of the DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement Wildlife Response Team, responded and safely removed and relocated the snake.

ECO Osborne was called back to the same home on July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 11, and helped remove four more rattlesnakes, including "a possible mating pair."

More Snakes In Delaware County, New York

Also, on August 4, Officer Osborne received a complaint of a five-foot-long timber rattlesnake on the deck of a home in another town in Delaware County.

ECO Osborne responded to the home in the town of Deposit, found the snake, safely removed it, and relocated it back into the wild.

Timber Rattlesnakes Are Venomous But Rarely Aggressive, DEC

Timber rattlesnakes typically mate from late summer into the fall. They are "venomous pit vipers" native to New York State and are considered a threatened species, protected by State law, the DEC says.

Despite being venomous, these rattlesnakes rarely show "aggression" towards humans or pets unless "defending themselves," according to the DEC.

"The public is reminded to leave snakes alone, observe snakes from a safe distance, and call ECOs or DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife for assistance with removal," the DEC states in a press release.

Canva

