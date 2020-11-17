5 Injured After 2 Hudson Valley School Buses Collide

Five people were injured after a crash involving two school buses.

On Monday around 2:20 p.m. members of the Roosevelt Fire District and Mobile Life Support Services were dispatched to Route 9G and Smith Court for a report of an auto accident involving two Hyde Park Central School District buses.

First arriving units found two small buses collided and the collision caused one bus to overturn on its side, officials say. Fire officials add it was quickly determined that there was no entrapment but five people were injured.

Two students, one bus monitor and both bus drivers were hurt, NewsSource reports. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the Roosevelt Fire District. All five were transported to area hospitals.

The area of Route 9G near Smith Court was reopened around 3:30 p.m. after being closed for a little over an hour.

"Thank you to all agencies that supported and assisted in this operation including Roosevelt Fire District, Fairview Fire District, Mobile Life Support Services, Hyde Park Police, Dutchess County Sheriffs Office, New York State Police, NYS Park Police, Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response and the Hyde Park Central School District. Also the West Clinton and Rhinebeck fire districts for going on standby with their ambulances to cover any other calls for service," Roosevelt Fire District wrote on Facebook.