Tainted drugs are the likely cause of multiple deaths in the lower Hudson Valley and elsewhere in New York State.

On Tuesday, the Yonkers Police Department announced they are investigating two recent apparent overdose incidents in the City of Yonkers and is aware of three additional apparent overdose incidents in the Bronx, that may be connected to the same source of tainted cocaine.

All five incidents resulted in the deaths of the victims, police say. The Yonkers incidents include two middle-aged people who died on Friday and Saturday.

"Right now we suspect that there may be up to five deaths related to this batch of cocaine so we want the public to know to not ingest these illicit street drugs because the consequences may be fatal," said Yonkers Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos told ABC.

The Yonkers Police Major Case Squad and Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with the NYPD and local law enforcement resources, are actively investigating these deaths and working to identify and apprehend the person responsible for distributing this apparent deadly substance.