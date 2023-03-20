‘Unimaginable’ Tragedy: 5 Children Killed In Hudson Valley, NY

One family with ties to New York State is dealing with an "unimaginable" tragedy. Having to plan a funeral for five children.

On Sunday the Westchester County Police Department confirmed five youths were killed in a car crash.

Five Youths Kills In Crash Crash On Hutchinson River Parkway

Early Sunday morning four boys and one girl were killed when the Nissan Rogue they were traveling in veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, struck a tree and burst into flames, police say.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday when the Nissan Rogue went off the parkway north of the Mamaroneck Road exit.

Victims In Fatal Westchester County Crash Range In Age From 8 to 17, One Survivor In Fatal Crash In Scarsdale, New York

All 6 Children Are From New York Just Moved To Connecticut, Cause Of Fatal Westhcester County Crash Remains Under Investigation

Police confirmed all six are related. All are from the state of Connecticut. Their names haven't been released.

The Derby, Connecticut Superintendent of Schools confirmed the family recently moved from New York to Connecticut. It's unclear where in New York the children lived.

“It’s the unimaginable. Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone — one child, never mind five that you’re going to have to now make arrangements for,” Matt Conway told NBC.

