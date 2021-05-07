4 Top-Prize Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Hudson Valley

The most recent winning ticket was sold on Main Street in Beacon.

A lottery ticket worth nearly $20,174.50 was sold in Dutchess County. The winner is for Wednesday's Take-5 drawing. The winning numbers were 01-04-15-09-18.

The winning ticket was sold at Main Street Mini Mart in Beacon, according to the New York State lottery. Two other winning tickets were sold in Queens and Brooklyn.

A lottery ticket worth nearly $60,000 was sold in Westchester County. The winner is for last Monday's Take-5 drawing. The winning numbers were 01-07-12-31-24

The ticket worth $58,872 was sold at Ekam Shop Deli Grocery in Mount Vernon.

Two New Yorkers won the top prize for another recent Take-5 drawing, according to the New York State Lottery. The winning numbers were 02-06-09-10-32.

One winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County the other in Schenectady County. The winning ticket sold in Dutchess County was purchased at the Beacon Quick Stop located on Route 52 in Beacon, the New York State Lottery reports.

Both tickets are worth $29,869.50, lotto officials say. The winning ticket sold in Schenectady County was purchased at JP Quick Stop on Main Street in Rotterdam Junction.

Another recent winning Take-5 ticekt was sold in Putnam County. The ticket worth $30,994.50 was sold at the Brewster Valero on Route 22 in Brewster.

