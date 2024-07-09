4 Shot After America’s Birthday In Hudson Valley, Suspect On Run

A man and three women were injured in a "shooting assault" in the Hudson Valley. The shooter, or shooters remain at large.

On Friday, July 5 at about 3:30 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to a reported "shooting assault."

"Shooting Assault" In The City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

4 People Shot In Dutchess County, New York. At Least 1 Seriously Injured

A 28-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Three women, ages 23, 26, and 29 were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Parts of Main Street were closed for several hours while the detectives began their investigation.

Motive Unclear, Suspect At Large

As of this writing, there's no word on a motive or any possible suspects. Police hope witnesses can help with the investigation.

"Community members with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes within the city are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060," police stated in a press release. "For active situations or emergencies call 845-451-4000 or 911."

