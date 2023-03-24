3 Teens Injured In Rollover Crash Near Hudson Valley Deli
Three teens were injured in a rollover crash with an elderly woman outside a popular deli in the Hudson Valley.
Members of the Red Hook Police Department were recently dispatched by Dutchess County 911 for a report of a rollover crash on Route 9 in front of the Cornucopia Deli.
3 Teens Injured Next To Cornucopia Deli In Dutchess County, New York
An investigation revealed that a 2002 Jeep heading north on Route 9 and was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet trying to exit the deli parking lot.
The 2002 Jeep was driven by a 16-year-old woman from Milan. An 83-year-old Red Hook woman was driving the Chevrolet.
Police say the Red Hook woman didn't yield to the Jeep which resulted in a head-on collision.
3 Youth Injured In Rollover Crash In Red Hook, New York
The collision caused the Jeep to roll over and come to rest on its side. Three teens were inside the Jeep and injured in the crash.
The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep, and two passengers, a 16-year-old female from Red Hook and a 15-year-old female from Clermont, were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
All suffered minor injuries, according to the Red Hook Police Department. Police did not release their names.
Elderly Driver Ticketed, Refused Treatment
The 83-year-old woman refused medical treatment on scene, according to police.
She was subsequently issued tickets for failing to yield the right of way and unsafe turning.
Read More: Hudson Valley Car Repair Shop Owner Stole New York Customer’s Truck, New York State Police
Red Hook Police were assisted on the scene by the Red Hook and Tivoli Fire Companies as well as the Northern Dutchess Paramedics and the New York State Police.