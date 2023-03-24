3 Teens Injured In Rollover Crash Near Hudson Valley Deli

Three teens were injured in a rollover crash with an elderly woman outside a popular deli in the Hudson Valley.

Members of the Red Hook Police Department were recently dispatched by Dutchess County 911 for a report of a rollover crash on Route 9 in front of the Cornucopia Deli.

3 Teens Injured Next To Cornucopia Deli In Dutchess County, New York

Red Hook Police Department Red Hook Police Department loading...

An investigation revealed that a 2002 Jeep heading north on Route 9 and was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet trying to exit the deli parking lot.

The 2002 Jeep was driven by a 16-year-old woman from Milan. An 83-year-old Red Hook woman was driving the Chevrolet.

Police say the Red Hook woman didn't yield to the Jeep which resulted in a head-on collision.

3 Youth Injured In Rollover Crash In Red Hook, New York

Red Hook Police Department Red Hook Police Department loading...

The collision caused the Jeep to roll over and come to rest on its side. Three teens were inside the Jeep and injured in the crash.

The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep, and two passengers, a 16-year-old female from Red Hook and a 15-year-old female from Clermont, were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

All suffered minor injuries, according to the Red Hook Police Department. Police did not release their names.

Elderly Driver Ticketed, Refused Treatment

Red Hook Police Department Red Hook Police Department loading...

The 83-year-old woman refused medical treatment on scene, according to police.

She was subsequently issued tickets for failing to yield the right of way and unsafe turning.

Red Hook Police were assisted on the scene by the Red Hook and Tivoli Fire Companies as well as the Northern Dutchess Paramedics and the New York State Police.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.