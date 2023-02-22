3 New York Women Caught Bringing Drugs To Jail In Hudson Valley

In two hours, three New York women were caught trying to smuggle drugs into a jail in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police announced three New York women were allegedly caught trying to smuggle drugs into a jail in Orange County, New York.

State Police arrested Three Women for Attempting to Bring Drugs into Otisville Correctional Facility.

On February 19, at three different times, New York State Police responded to Otisville Correctional Facility to assist with the arrest of three women who attempted to bring contraband into the jail.

At 10:00 a.m., noon, and 12:15 p.m., State Police from the Greenville barracks (Orange County) were contacted by New York State Department of Corrections regarding three different women who were caught trying to bring drugs into the jail, officials say.

The women were not together when they were arrested, police say.

Women From New York City, Queens, Long Island Brought Drugs To Orange County, New York Jail, SP

At 10:00 a.m., a 19-year-old from New York City, tried to bring in 12.6 grams of marijuana into the jail. At noon, a 21-year-old from Roosevelt, New York was caught with 43 grams of weed, police say.

Both were charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

Then at 12:15 p.m., a 24-year-old from Queens allegedly attempted to bring in 72 grams of marijuana and 14 Sublingual strips.

She was charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, misdemeanors.

All were released with appearance tickets.

