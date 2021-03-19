Child sexual abuse lawyers filed more lawsuits against The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie.

All three lawsuits were filed by Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP. Two cases involve perpetrators who were later arrested for sexually assaulting minors, according to Greenstein & Milbauer. The law firm believes a major issue was that it was common practice for staff members to take minor residents to their homes on weekends.

"All three of my clients were raped at the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie by the staff responsible for protecting them. One of the predators who abused our client was Helen Fahy was named Employee of the Year at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. Two years later, Helen Fahy was arrested for having sexual intercourse and contact with a 16-year-old teen. She was then convicted and sentenced to 18 months in state prison. Helen Fahy is now registered as a Level-2 Sex offender. Another abuser of our client, Tarell Heard, was arrested last year for endangering the welfare of a child under the age of sixteen while working at another facility," Robert J. Greenstein told Hudson Valley Post. "How could this kind of abuse happen? Because the institution legally required to protect these children failed. As a consequence, some of these staffers continued sexually assaulting children until police intervened."

Below are brief summaries of the three lawsuits filed against The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie, according to Greenstein & Milbauer.

John Doe (1) From approximately 2004-2008, when Plaintiff was approximately 12-16 years old, he was repeatedly sexually abused while a resident at The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. Helen Fahy, acting as a or the administrator of The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie, groomed Plaintiff over a period of time before physically assaulting him. The sexual abuse endured for approximately 3.5 years. Helen Fahy had Plaintiff participate in mutual oral sex and intercourse at least once per week at her office at The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie and every day at her home when Plaintiff was on break. In 2014, Helen Fahy was rewarded the Employee of the Year award by The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. Two years later, Helen Fahy was arrested for having sexual intercourse and contact with a 16-year-old teen. Helen Fahy was convicted of third-degree rape with a victim under the age of 17 and sentenced to 18 months in state prison. Helen Fahy is now registered as a Level-2 Sex offender.

Jane Doe Plaintiff lived at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie in early 2000 when she was approximately fourteen (14) years old. During Plaintiff's residency at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie Tarell Heard, who was an employee of The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, raped and sexually assaulted Plaintiff on multiple occasions. Last year, Tarell Heard was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child under the age of sixteen while working at Astor Services for Children and Families. Tarell Heard had also worked at New Horizons Behavioral Health.

John Doe (2) During the 1980s, Plaintiff was placed in The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie when he was about nine (9) years old. He stayed for a few years. During Plaintiff’s residency at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie Big Bob Buford groomed Plaintiff over a period of time before he sexually assaulted him. On a weekend during Plaintiff’s residency at THE CHILDREN’S HOME OF POUGHKEEPSIE Big Bob Buford took Plaintiff to his home and engaged in unpermitted sexual activity.

When asked for a response to the allegations The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie told Hudson Valley Post the home strongly disputes the claims but will not comment on ongoing litigation. Below is the full statement Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie Executive Director Walter J. Joseph:

For 174-years, the underlying mission of the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie has remained the same: the Home is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment that improves lives and empowers at-risk children and families in the Hudson Valley and surrounding communities. Our dedicated staff provides care for children and youth on a daily basis. Since 1847, more than 9,000 children have found sanctuary at the Children’s Home. The Children’s Home is not commenting on any ongoing litigation matters. The allegations that have been presently raised against the Children’s Home are strongly disputed. Further, the Children’s Home complies with all state mandates and regulations.

