3 “Illegal” Hudson Valley Spas Shut Down, Buildings “Condemned”

A "crackdown" on spas in the Hudson Valley has led to at least five arrests.

The New Windsor Police Department announced more arrests as officers continue to "crackdown on local spas."

New Windsor Police Continue to Crackdown on Local Spas

Earlier this month, New Windsor Police Department Detective Division, along with investigators from the New York State Office of Professional Enforcement, conducted a follow-up joint investigation into "unlicensed/illegal massages" at "several locations throughout the Town of New Windsor.

Three people, from three New Windsor businesses were arrested. All three were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a class E Felony.

Three Arrested Following Massage Spa Crackdown In Orange County

The following people were arrested at the following businesses:

Massage Spa – 3141 US Route 9W

Qing Li, 47, of Flushing, NY.

A&A Spa – 357 Windsor Highway

Jung Kim, 63, of Jackson, NJ

Sun & Moon Spa – 357 Old Forge Hill Rd

Geumsun Yi, 55, of Flushing, NY

"None of the defendants held professional licenses, as required by law, to practice the services offered," the New Windsor Police Department stated in a press release.

All three defendants were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in the Town of New Windsor Justice Court.

Building Code Violations.

During the investigation "several building code violations" were also observed and all three buildings were "condemned" by the New Windsor Building Department.

“Thank you to the New Windsor Police Department, Fire Inspectors, and the New York State Office of Professional Enforcement for another job well done in shutting down these illegal massage parlors. Keeping these types of businesses out of New Windsor is a top priority of mine, and we will continue to use all legal enforcement means to make sure they cannot reopen," Town of New Windsor Supervisor Stephen A. Bedetti Bedetti stated.

Follow-up Investigation

The August arrests come after an udercover operation conducted in June of this year after the Town of New Windsor Police Department received complaints from local residents and businesses reporting suspicious activity occurring at these locations.

