3 Fun Reasons to Head to Ulster County this Coming Weekend

If you break down the Hudson Valley by county, you start to realize what a great area it is. In fact, sometimes it’s hard to decide which direction to head on the weekends. Sullivan County has the Catskills, Bethel Woods, a great casino, and awesome views. Orange County has Legoland, City Winery, tons of cool farm markets, and some great waterfronts. Dutchess County keeps me happy and busy almost every weekend with it’s great towns and countryside.

But there is something really cool about Ulster County. I love to shop in New Paltz and Woodstock. The music scene in Ulster County is unbeatable, and there’s a hippie vibe in the county that fits this 1970s throwback to a tee. Whether you’re a hippie or not, this coming weekend is a fine time to visit Ulster County. There are some really cool things going on that your whole family can enjoy.

The Ulster County Fair makes it’s post-pandemic return this Tuesday, Aug. 3 - Sunday, Aug. 8 at the fairgrounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz. This year’s fair features car load night, seniors night, live music and more. Get all the details on the Ulster County fair website.

The Sunflower Extravaganza is this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10AM - 6PM at Kelder’s Farm on Route 209 in Kerhonkson. In addition to Sunflowers, there will be other attractions available including the jumping pillow, combine slides, petting farm animals, mini-golf, spider web, pipe slides and more. Get more info on the Kelder’s Farm website.

Find your new best friend at the Ulster County SPCA’s Yappy Hour this Friday, Aug. 8, from 4PM - 7PM at Twin Star Orchards on North Ohioville Road in New Paltz. You, your friends and your dog can spend an afternoon of hard cider, wood-fired pizza, live music, and adoptable shelter dogs. Get the scoop by visiting the Ulster County SPCA website.

While you’re in Ulster County, don’t forget to have a meal in one of their many restaurants, check out the cool antique stores for hidden treasures, and if you’re a nature lover there are trails and hikes from easy to hard, depending on your mood. Yup, Ulster County is a fine place to visit this weekend.

