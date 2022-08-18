3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley

Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.

Wildland Fires Towns of Haverstraw, New York and Highlands, New York

On Monday, Aug. 8, forest rangers responded to two wildland fire calls at Harriman State Park, the first at 4:25 p.m. in the town of Highlands, Orange County, and the second at 4:47 p.m. in the town of Haverstraw, Rockland County.

"Rangers Pries and Rusher worked with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to secure a perimeter around the 2.6-acre Rockland County fire. Thiells, Tallman, Hillcrest, Hillburn, Sloatsburg, Stony Point, Pearl River, Blauvelt, Congers, Munsey, and New County fire departments also assisted," the DEC stated in a press release.

Wildland Fires at Harriman State Park in Orange, Rockland Counties

Ranger Pries also responded to the fire in Orange County. Pries was joined by Ranger Jahn in the Town of Highlands, Orange County, to start constructing a fire line.

State Parks, Stony Point Fire, West Point Fire and Fort Montgomery Fire all helped get the six-acre fire under control.

Both blazes were put into "patrol status" on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The cause of both fires has not been released.

CLICK HERE for a video of the Highlands fire.

Wildland Fire at Fahnestock State Park in Town of Putnam Valley, Putnam County, New York

Ranger Pries responded to another wildland fire in the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, August 10. This blaze was at Fahnestock State Park in the Town of Putnam Valley in Putnam County, New York.

Ranger Pries, State Parks staff, and Putnam Valley Fire quickly brought the fire under control, officials say.

It's believed the fire was started because a camper did not extinguish a campfire, according to the DEC.

"The fire began as an unextinguished campfire that burned into the ground. DEC reminds campers to never leave a campfire unattended; even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly. When finished, campers are advised to drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath," the DEC states

