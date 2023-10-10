Over 276,000 New Yorkers are waking up with some extra cash.

Yet again, another Powerball drawing has gone by with no winner able to claim that massive jackpot.

Massive Powerball Jackpot Grows In New York State

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

"The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X," Powerball said in a statement.

The Monday night drawing did produce more than 3.7 million winning tickets, including over 276,000 in New York

Below are winners from New York State

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

B Welb B Welb loading...

Second Prize: $1 million- 0 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 6 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 130 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 369 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 9,442 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 - 7,895 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 63,920 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 162,437 New York winners

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winners

Third Prize: $150,000- 0 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $300 - 12 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $300 - 54 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $21 - 1,203 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $21 - 956 New York winners

Eight Prize: $12 - 8,322 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 21,369 New York winners

The Powerball jackpot has now risen to near $2 billion!

Top Recent Stories From Hudson Valley Post

Take a look at the top stories that may have impacted your hometown from the past week. The rest of this article continues below:

Top Stories From Hudson Valley Post Take a look at the top stories from the past week in the Hudson Valley

Powerball Jackpot Spikes to $1.73 Billion, Second-Largest Jackpot in U.S. History

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

The Powerball jackpot now increases to to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million, officials note.

"Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022," Powerball added in a press release.

Wednesday's drawing will be the the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

October New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.