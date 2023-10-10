276,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York State, Jackpot Grows
Over 276,000 New Yorkers are waking up with some extra cash.
Yet again, another Powerball drawing has gone by with no winner able to claim that massive jackpot.
Massive Powerball Jackpot Grows In New York State
"The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X," Powerball said in a statement.
The Monday night drawing did produce more than 3.7 million winning tickets, including over 276,000 in New York
Below are winners from New York State
Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $1 million- 0 New York winner
- Third Prize: $50,000 - 6 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $100 - 130 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $100 - 369 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $7 - 9,442 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $7 - 7,895 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $4 - 63,920 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $4 - 162,437 New York winners
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State
Read More: New York State Sets ‘Record’ In ‘Nation-Leading’ Law
- Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winners
- Third Prize: $150,000- 0 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $300 - 12 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $300 - 54 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $21 - 1,203 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $21 - 956 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $12 - 8,322 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $8 - 21,369 New York winners
The Powerball jackpot has now risen to near $2 billion!
Top Recent Stories From Hudson Valley Post
Take a look at the top stories that may have impacted your hometown from the past week. The rest of this article continues below:
Top Stories From Hudson Valley Post
Powerball Jackpot Spikes to $1.73 Billion, Second-Largest Jackpot in U.S. History
The Powerball jackpot now increases to to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million, officials note.
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested. Is Your Hometown Infested?
"Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022," Powerball added in a press release.
Wednesday's drawing will be the the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.
The last Powerball jackpot was won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.
October New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler