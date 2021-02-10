260 Acres Added to 3 Hudson Valley State Parks

When people think of the Hudson Valley I'm sure most of them think about the great outdoors and our access to hundreds of hiking trails.

If anything, in 2020 we learned just how lucky we were to have access to such beauty. From Mount Beacon to Minnewaska, being able to escape into the wilderness whenever we choose is a big plus.

Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced some excellent news for Hudson Valley trails.

In a press released Governor Cuomo stated:

We've experienced record attendance at our state parks during this pandemic and these expansions will not only make these jewels shine even brighter, but will build on our work to address climate change and create a cleaner, greener and stronger New York for all.

260 acres of untouched land will be protected to create new trails, public access to State Parks and "conserving valuable ecological corridors" in the Mid-Hudson Valley region.

The new parklands will include 150 acres in Fahnestock State Park in Putnam County, 112 acres for Sterling Forest State Park in Orange County and 1 acre for Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Westchester.

The 150 acres at Fahnestock State Park will connect to local Scout reservation with trails opened to the public. The additional acreage at Sterling Forest will help enhance "the biodiversity of the area and create access to the 22,000-acre" park.

The press release explains that this "acquisitions represent an investment of $1.14 million in State funding from the Environmental Protection Fund and Hudson Highlands Conservation Act."

Earlier this year, Governor Cuomo announced in his State of the State address that New York will launch "NY Parks 100" that will renew the historic commitment to investing and expanding the State Park system.