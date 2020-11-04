2020 Hudson Valley Election Results
In addition to the Presidental election, a number of key elections were held in the Hudson Valley. Here are the unofficial results.
Below are unofficial local results for the U.S. House, State Senate and State Assembly, according to the New York Board of Elections, as of this writing.
U.S. Congress
17th Congressional District- Election Districts Reporting: 598 of 631
- Mondaire Jones (D): 50.16%
- Maureen McArdle-Schulman (R): 36.69 %
18th Congressional District -Election Districts Reporting: 590 of 618
- Sean Patrick Maloney (D): 47.39 %
- Chele C. Farley (R): 45.31 %
19th Congressional District -Election Districts Reporting: 619 of 619
- Antonio Delgado (D): 47.59 %
- Kyle Van De Water (R): 45.15 %
New York State Senate
37th Senate District - Election Districts Reporting: 265 of 313
- Shelley B. Mayer (D): 53.85 %
- Liviu Saimovici (R): 38.84 %
38th Senate District - Election Districts Reporting: 263 of 265
- William J. Weber, Jr. (R): 46.99 %
- Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D): 44.12 %
39th Senate District- Reporting: Election Districts Reporting: 230 of 249
- James G. Skoufis (D): 50.00 %
- Steve Brescia (R): 44.23%
40th Senate District - Election Districts Reporting: 258 of 277
- Rob Astorino (R): 51.31%
- Peter B. Harckham (D) 45.48 %
41st Senate District -Election Districts Reporting: 236 of 238
- Susan J. Serino (R) 56.49%
- Karen S. Smythe (D) 40.56%
42nd Senate District -Election Districts Reporting: 256 of 263
- Mike Martucci (R): 52.65%
- Jen Metzger (D): 43.11%
94th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 120 of 124
- Kevin Byrne (R): 59.65 %
- Stephanie J. Keegan (D): 34.40 %
95th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 109 of 112
- Sandra R. Galef (D): 57.02 %
- Lawrence A. Chiulli (R): 36.08 %
98th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 110 of 129
- Karl A. Brabenec (R) 70.66 %
- Blank: 28.62%
99th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 125 of 125
- Colin J. Schmitt (R): 57.85%
- Sarita Bhandarkar (D): 35.75 %
100th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 113 of 120
- Aileen M. Gunther (D) 61.96%
- Blank: 37.68%
101st Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 114 of 117
- Brian D. Miller (R): 60.04 %
- Chad J. McEvoy (D):
102nd Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 126 of 126
- Christopher Tague (R): 64.72 % %
- Betsy Kraat (D): 30.97%
103rd Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 126 of 126
- Kevin Cahill (D): 64.12%
- Rex Bridges (R): 32.55 %
104th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 90 of 90
- Jonathan G. Jacobson (D): 54.98 %
- Andrew Gauzza, IV: (R) 37.24 %
105th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting: 98 of 100
- Kieran M. Lalor (R): 59.08%
- Laurette Giardino (D): 34.48%
106th Assembly District - Election Districts Reporting 97 of 97
- Didi Barrett (D): 49.36%
- Dean Michael (R): 45.91%
Supreme Court
9th Judicial District (Vote for 4) Election Districts Reporting: 1,702 of 1,858
- Sam D. Walker: 20.30%
- Alexandra D. Murphy: 13.10%
- Robert S. Ondrovic: 11.59%
- E. Loren Williams: 11.18%
- Richard J. Guertin: 10.29%
- David V. Hasin: 8.71%
- Mark T. Starkman: 8.55%
Here's how each county in the Hudson Valley voted in the presidential election.