2-Year Hudson Valley Murder Investigation Potentially Solved

Police from one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley say they arrested a murder suspect after a two-year investigation.

The City of Beacon Police Department announced an arrest has been made following a murder in 2022.

One Person Found Dead in Beacon, New York Parking Lot

In May of 2022, City of Beacon Police Department responded to the Forrestal Heights complex parking lot located off of West Center Street for a report of shots fired with one individual being struck.

Arriving officers found one person fatally shot in the parking lot near the Forrestal Heights complex. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Lionell Pittman.

Shooting Victim Had Ties To Orange County and Dutchess County, New York

Pittman was from Newburgh, New York but lived in Dutchess County in Wappinger Falls, New York, according to his Facebook.

Murder Suspect Arrested In Dutchess County After 2-Year Investigation

On Tuesday, the City of Beacon Police Department, with help from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, conducted an operation to arrest the alleged murder suspect.

Beacon, New York Man Accused Of Murder

Police conducted a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue in Beacon and arrested the alleged suspect.

Naije Perrette, 24, of Beacon was charged with murder in the second-degree. Police didn't release how their investigation led to Perette's arrest.

"While this arrest represents the culmination of years of diligent work by members of the Beacon Police Department, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and other assisting agencies, there are elements of the investigation which are still ongoing. As of this time, further information is not being released," police said in a press release.

Perrette was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

