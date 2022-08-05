2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown

Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month.

A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related.

Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New York Woman

On Friday, the City of Port Jervis Police Department asked the public for help in finding 27-year-old Heather Callas. Heather was reported missing to the City of Port Jervis Police Department on Monday, August 1 by her mother.

Heather last spoke with her mother on July 2, 2022. Heather's grandfather says she was last seen around June 20. It's unclear why the family took nearly a month to contact the police.

Missing Orange County, New York Woman Could Be in New York City

Police believe Callas may be in the New York City area.

"Heather is believed to possibly be in the New York City area," the Port Jervis Police Department stated.

Heather is described as being a 5'3" 120-pound woman with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo with the name "Brandon" on the middle of her shoulder.

Have You Seen Brittany Hendershot Of Orange County?

Last week, the City of Port Jervis Police Department confirmed the police department continues to search for 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot of Orange County.

Hendershot, who's a few weeks from turning 22, was reported as a missing person to police by her mother on July 5. She's described as being a 5'4" 125-pound white woman with a heart tattoo on her left wrist and a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle.

Woman Last Seen In Middletown, New York Near Galleria Mall

Hendershot was last seen by her mother in Middletown, New York on June 23. Hendershot last spoke with her mom on the phone on June 24, police say.

She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black yoga pants and tan sneakers with pink lines on the side.

"Brittany was last known to (frequent) the Route 211 business corridor in the Town of Wallkill and a wooded area adjacent to the Galleria Mall. If you have seen Brittany or have any information that can assist in locating her, please contact the Port Jervis City Police Department. We appreciate any assistance you can provide to help us locate Brittany," the Port Jervis Police Department wrote in a press release.

Anyone with any information on either missing woman is asked to contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101.

