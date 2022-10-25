2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work.

Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location.

Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York

Johnson And Johnson Ordered To Pay 572 Million For Role In Oklahoma Opioid Crisis Getty Images loading...

The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees in early January 2023.

"64 employees will be separated during the following 14-day window from January 13, 2023 through January 26, 2023," a New York State WARN notice states.

The plant is located at 601 West 26th Street in New York City, according to the WARN notice.

"Economic" is the reason for the plant layoff, officials say.

Long Island, New York Plant Closing

Google Google loading...

Radienz Living is closing a plant located in Suffolk County. The Long Island, New York-based company specializes in disinfectant wipes and floor wipes.

The company employs 145 people. All 145 are impacted by the plant closing, according to the WARN notice. Separations will start in January 2023 and continue through July.

"The first separation of more than one employee will occur on January 15, 2023, and the other separations are expected to occur between January 31, 2023, through July 31, 2023," the WARN notice states in the layoff date.

"Economic" is the reason for the plant closing.

Locations in Brentwood, Melville

Google Google loading...

Radienz Living has two sites in Brentwood, New York and one in Melville. 44 employees affected work in Melville over 100 work in Brentwood.

