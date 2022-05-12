2 New York Prisons Make List of Worst in The Country

If you're going away, you definitely don't want to go to these prisons in New York State.

New York is a big state with a large population. Despite the constant criticism, there are some things we do right. Our state overall ranked right in the middle at #25 on state rankings in 2019. Here are some things we do well according to US News compared to the rest of the country.

Health Care - New York has some of the best healthcare in the nation. New York ranked #7 in The United States.

Education - New York has good educational standards overall. We came in at #16 in The United States.

Environment - New York is the 5th best state in the country when it comes to environmental protection.

Believe it or not, New York State actually has some of the best numbers when it comes to corrections and crime. New York State ranked 11th. New York may have great numbers overall when it comes to corrections but it turns out that New York is home to two of the worst prisons in the country according to Type Investigations.

Attica Correctional Facility - Attica, New York

You've probably heard this prison mentioned in a movie or television show before. Attica is located between Buffalo and Rochester. In 1971, the inmates rioted which resulted in the death of 33 prisoners and 10 corrections officers. The riot has influenced many changes in the New York State Corrections system.

Rikers Island - New York, New York

Rikers Island also ranked high on the list of horrible prisons. The island prison apparently has had reports of abuse, violence, and rape. On average, the prison sees about 10,000 inmates. It has a staff of thousands of officers and has a budget of over $800 million but still is ranked one of the worst.