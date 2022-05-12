Showtime Television Production Donates Props to Newburgh ReStore

Hollywood is giving back to the Hudson Valley.

For the last few years, the Hudson Valley has turned into Hollywood...on The Hudson. It seemed like every day we saw on social media that there was a new movie or television show filming in the area.

Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston and many other towns have been given the star treatment and have shown up on productions that have streamed on Hulu, HBO, and Apple TV.

You never know when the Hudson Valley will pop up on your screen.

With that being said, Showtime has recently been rumored to be filming in the area. Hudson Valley residents spotted filming in neighborhoods across the region and the Hudson Valley Film Commission confirmed that 'Three Women' based on the popular book, was filming in Dutchess County.

The Film Commission wrote:

"Three Women,” which shares its title with the book on which it is based, is described by Showtime as “an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.” The show stars Shailene Woodley of “Big Little Lies” and “The Fault in Our Stars” fame, as a writer who persuades the three women to share their stories.

Actress Shailene Woodley was said to be filming in Fishkill back in April.

It looks as though the Showtime production is giving back to the Hudson Valley community. According to a Facebook post from Habitat Newburgh ReStore, they received a donation of props from the production.

The ReStore wrote on Facebook:

Shout out and THANK YOU to our friends at Showtime Networks for their generous donation - furniture and props from the set of "Three Women

At the Habitat Newburgh ReStore shoppers purchase" high-quality merchandise often with 50 to 90% off the original retail cost and in doing so support the elimination of substandard housing in their community with every transaction" according to their website. Donors receive a tax-deductible receipt, and volunteers keep the store running by donating their time and energy.

Fingers crossed "Three Women" does well, maybe the items they've donated will be worth big money one day!

