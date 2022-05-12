If you or someone you know has a gun that they would like to turn in and receive money for, Poughkeepsie is ready to help.

The Poughkeepsie Police Department, along with the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, has announced that they are hosting a community gun buyback and that could mean serious money for some with no questions asked.

The gun buyback will take place on Saturday, May 14th at the Beulah Baptist Church located at 92 Catharine St, Poughkeepsie, NY from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

How Much Money is My Gun Worth?

Poughkeepsie police and the Attorney General's Office will pay:

$300 per assault rifle

$150 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, or antique firearm

All guns working, and non-working can be exchanged on-site and once the firearm is received and secured by law enforcement officials participants will be paid the agreed amount in the form of prepaid gift cards.

How to Turn A Gun in

The gun buyback will accept working and non-working firearms and there is no limit on the number of firearms any one person can turn in. Any guns being exchanged must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box.

The gun buyback is all part of Attorney General James’ statewide efforts to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers. The gun buyback is an "amnesty program", NO questions will be asked about the gun or the person dropping off the gun.

Recent gun buybacks in the Hudson Valley and across New York have taken nearly 3,000 guns out of local communities.

