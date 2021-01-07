2 New York Politicians, 1 From HV Want Trump Removed From Office

Two New York politicians, including one from the Mid-Hudson Region, are among a growing group calling for President Trump to be removed from office.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter late Wednesday night to Vice President Mike Pence asking him to remove President Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment following Wednesday's chaos at the U.S. Capitol

The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution states that the Vice President becomes the President if the President becomes unable to do the job.

“Even in his video announcement this afternoon, President Trump revealed that he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election. President Trump’s willingness to incite violence and social unrest to overturn the election results by force clearly meet this standard. So too are his recent Tweets, which Twitter has since deleted, saying the election was ‘stolen’ and that today’s riots ‘are the things and events that happen,’” the letters state.

The letter was signed by 19 elected officials, including two from New York, Jerry Nadler and Mondaire Jones. Jones represents New York's 17th Congressional District which represents Rockland and Westchester counties.

"I have joined a letter calling on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. I urge my colleagues to join me. The fate of our republic is on the line. This is a last gasp for Donald Trump and his Republican co-conspirators in the House and Senate," Jones said in a statement. "There is a new day drawing and we will uphold our promises to the American people to fight for truth. There will be justice for today. I will not stand down and neither will the will of the people."

Jones is from the Lower Hudson Valley. He was born and raised in the region, growing up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps. The Democrat was sworn in on Sunday making him the first openly gay Black member of Congress.

"Impeach. Expel. Remove," Jones tweeted. "Washington, DC is designed to be one of the most secure places on earth. That pro-Trump terrorists made it to the Speaker’s chair was a choice. Congress must ask who made that choice."