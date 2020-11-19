2 Hudson Valley Residents Drafted By NBA Teams

A High School basketball star from Dutchess County and another from the Lower Hudson Valley saw their dreams come true.

Elijah Wayne Hughes of Beacon was selected with the 39th pick of the 2020 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. That pick was traded to Utah, so Hughes will be a member of the Jazz.

After the selection was made, ESPN cut to a video of Hughes in a room in Beacon with his cheering family.

"My agent called and said, ‘Get ready. You’re going to Utah at 39. And after he told me that, my heart stopped. My heart stopped beating. I’m not trying to be funny. My heart really stopped beating. I kind of lost it for a little bit," Hughes told Syracuse.com. "It’s something I’ll never forget. I’m still shaking right now. It’s crazy. I’m talking too much, but I’m just super-excited.”

The 22-year-old was born on March 10, 1998, in Poughkeepsie. He played for Beacon High School before transferring to John F. Kennedy Catholic High School in Somers. He went to college in East Carolina but later transferred to Syracuse where as a junior he averaged 19 points per game before declaring for the NBA draft.

Hours earlier the New York Knicks selected forward Obi Toppin with the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old averaged 20 points per game last season for Dayton. Tobbin was born in Brooklyn and played high school basketball in Ossining.