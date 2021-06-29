2 ‘Hells Angels’ Gangsters Arrested in Hudson Valley

Two members of the Hells Angels are accused of possessing illegal guns and drugs in the Hudson Valley.

Recently, members of the Putnam County Sheriffs Department Road Patrol and Narcotic Enforcement Unit, as well as members of the New York State Police and Town of Kent Police Department conducted a joint operation in the Town of Kent.

During the enforcement effort, a vehicle was stopped on the entrance ramp to Interstate 84 westbound from Route 311 in the Town of Patterson. During the stop, Daniel F. Quinn of Montague, NJ, a member of the Iron Affliction MC, a support club of the Hells Angels MC, unlawfully possessed a loaded pistol and a quantity of suspected cocaine, police say.

Another passenger, Joshua Levitan of Port Jervis, a member of the Walkill Chapter of the Hells Angels MC, is also accused of being in possession of a weapon and suspected cocaine.

Both were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. ​Both men were arraigned by the Honorable Judge Leader in the Town of Patterson Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

