2 Accused Of Drunk Hunting, Drunk Driving In Upstate New York

Two Upstate New York hunters are in big trouble for allegedly hunting while drunk.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

Drinking, Driving, and Hunting - Onondaga County

The DEC confirmed two people were ticketed for alleged drunk driving and hunting. After a weeks-long investigation, ECOs charged two subjects in Onondaga County with more than a dozen violations related to a hunting incident and drunk driving arrest.

On Jan. 25, the Onondaga County Sherriff's Office notified the DEC about a driver who was charged with DWI on Route 20 in the town of Lafayette.

The alleged drunk driver had a dead dear and loaded guns in his vehicle, police say.

DEC officers interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence from the location to confirm the deer was killed that night.

2 Charged With Drunk Driving, Hunting In Upstate New York

After weeks of attempting to locate the driver and passenger, the ECO located them and charged them with 16 violations including hunting while intoxicated, possessing loaded firearms in a motor vehicle, taking deer with the aid of an artificial light, and taking deer within 500 feet of a residence, all misdemeanors, along with other violations.

Both received appearance tickets.

