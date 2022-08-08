A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members.

On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state.

Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York Opens First Of Its Kind in Tri-State

Gold's Gym Middletown

"The first of its kind PRIVATE Posing Room in the tri-state area. Located at Gold's Gym Middletown, and open to members and non-members," Gold's Gym in Middletown stated on Facebook.

As someone who enjoys going to the gym, I often notice someone taking photos of themselves in front of a mirror inside the locker room.

I typically work out at Planet Fitness, in Newburgh or Poughkeepsie, and honestly, I'd laugh, or judge in the "judgment-free zone" when I spotted someone taking muscle-mirror selfies in front of others.

Don't get me wrong, progress pictures can be great for your confidence because they can prove to you how much progress you've made. I guess I just lacked the conviction to take one in front of others.

It appears others feel the same way, and that's why Gold's Gym just opened a private posing room.

Gold's Gym Middletown

The private posing room comes with the following:

Nearly 600 square feet

360-degree mirror views

Two adjustable halo lights

Dimmer switch for main room lighting

Adjustable tripod with ring light

Sound system

Seating area

Changing room

Can bring a friend

"Your own private space (BIG...30'x20') with ample room for photos, videos, and full posing routines. Open to members and non-members, you may invite others into the room during your room reservation," Gold's Gym added.

