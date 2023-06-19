12,000 Pounds Of Meat Shipped To New York State Recalled

Health officials are warning 12,000 pounds of meat shipped to New York were incorrectly labeled.

The USDA just confirmed meat sold in New York State was recalled.

Abbyland Foods Recalls Frozen Turkey Sausage Patties Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

Abbyland Foods, an Abbotsford, Wis., establishment, is recalled approximately 11,800 pounds of frozen turkey meatballs that are labeled as turkey sausage patties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Soy Found In Recalled Product, Not Labeled

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, officials say.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that a food service customer notified them of a labeling issue after they opened a box of frozen turkey sausage patties and discovered turkey meatballs instead. The meatballs contain soy protein concentrate, while the sausage patties label does not declare soy as an ingredient," the FSIS stated in its recall notice.

Recall Information In New York

The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. unlabeled bags in 10-pound labeled boxes of "Jennie-O FULLY COOKED TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTIES" with lot code 06223.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-17764" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The frozen, fully cooked turkey meatball products labeled as turkey sausage patties were produced on March 3, 2023.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in institutional freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states.

The recalled items were shipped to restaurants, hotels and institutions nationwide, officials say.

A company spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the recalled products were shipped strictly to food service organizations. It was never available directly for people to purchase at retail stores.

Any business with questions about the recall is told to contact Fritz Brown the Technical Director for Abbyland Foods, at 715-223-6386, Ext. 7208.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, officials say. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider, the FSIS reports.

