11 Accused For Selling Heroin in Newburgh, Wallkill, New York

On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 11 people were charged with crimes pertaining to the alleged trafficking of crack cocaine and heroin throughout the City of Newburgh, and surrounding areas.

11 People Accused of Selling Heroin in Orange County, New York

Over the course of the past several months, undercover investigators purchased quantities of narcotics from people in and around the City of Newburgh and the Town of Wallkill. The narcotics purchased include crack cocaine as well as heroin, police say. Nine were arrested and charged with crimes including the criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, for the sale of narcotics to undercover police officers, officials say.

Below is the complete list of the people charged:

“Intelligence and information gathered from narcotics operations, such as this one, helps to solve other crimes and is a key component in our overall criminal justice strategy,” Hoovler said. “Despite bail reform legislation that has prevented courts from setting bail in most instances on drug dealers, my office will continue to pursue these actions and see the cases through to their conclusion. That includes seeking lengthy prison sentences where appropriate. The goal is to make and keep our streets safe and to maintain order. We will not let the proliferation of drugs in our community go unchecked."

11 Arrested For Selling Heroin, Crack Cocaine in Newburgh, Town of Wallkill

Two of those charged, Mackensie Arias and Rahjeem Russell, are wanted on arrest warrants for charges including criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree. Officials are hoping the public can help in finding both. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either men should contact local law enforcement.

“This case and its results shows the commitment of the Sheriff's Office and our law enforcement partners to remain resolute in seeking out and arresting those persons who choose to sell narcotic drugs in Orange County. Enforcement of laws against dealers prevents deaths,” Undersheriff Kenneth T. Jones said.

