1,000 Hudson Valley Employees Suddenly Work For a New Company

One handshake and a photo op just changed the ownership of one of the Hudson Valley's biggest employers.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the preservation of 1,000 Hudson Valley technology jobs.

In October we told you that Global Foundries was going to end ownership of its chip manufacturing plant in East Fishkill in 2023. Four years ago, the company decided to sell the plant to ON Semiconductors (now named onsemi). As a part of the agreement, Global Foundries would continue to manufacture 300mm wafers for the company in East Fishkill until "late 2022."

Now that the deal is officially complete, the East Fishkill plant has become onsemi's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. The acquisition also adds new capabilities, such as 40 nm and 65 nm technology nodes, to the company's arsenal of manufacturing technology.

Senator Schumer touted the deal, explaining that the new ownership will save local jobs and improve New York's standing in the tech world,

With today’s ribbon cutting, onsemi will preserve more than 1,000 local jobs, continue to boost the state’s leadership in the semiconductor industry, and supply ‘Made in New York' chips for everything from electric vehicles to energy infrastructure across the country.

While the new ownership secures current jobs the company's CEO, Hassane El-Khoury, says that onsemi is also strongly committed to seeking out new talent in New York for future employment in the semiconductor industry.

We look forward to working with Empire State Development and local government officials to find key community programs and educational partnerships that will allow us to identify, train and employ the next generation of semiconductor talent in New York.

