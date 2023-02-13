1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs.
Over the weekend police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute.
Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York
On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 125 Delaware Street in Glasco for a reported neighbor dispute.
The complainant told arriving officers she was putting up a snow fence along her property line parallel to her neighbor’s property when a 26-year-old man from Saugerties came out of the neighboring house and began yelling at her.
Saugerties, New York Man Accused of Ripping Neighbor's Fence
He then physically ripped down the fence the complainant had just put up, police say.
The 26-year-old from Saugerties accused of ripping down the fence was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree a misdemeanor.
The 26-year-old was transported back to Saugerties Police where he was processed and then released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on February 22, 2023, to answer his charge.