$1 Million Ticket Sold In Upstate New York For Historic Powerball

New York State is home to a big-time winner for the historic Powerball drawing.

Someone finally won the Powerball jackpot.

Powerball Winning Ticket Sold

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

The near-record winning ticket was sold in Frazier Park, California. The winning ticket is worth about $1.73 billion, which is the second-biggest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July. The last jackpot, which was also sold in California, won over $1 billion.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is back to $20 million

$1 Million Winning Ticket Sold In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

Despite the jackpot not being won in New York State, a second-place prize was won in the Empire State.

$1 Million Ticket Sold In Ballston Spa, Saratoga County, New York

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The $1 million ticket sold in New York was sold at the Stewart's Shops located on Route 9 in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County.

Google Google loading...

The winner has one year to claim the prize.

There are still many ways to win big in New York. Find out more below.

