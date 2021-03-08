1 Killed Next Door to Legendary New York Recording Studio

A Lower Hudson Valley man was killed at a restaurant next door to where Bruce Springsteen originally recorded "Born To Run" in 1975.

On Saturday around 10:50 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Oiso Restaurant on Route 303 in Blauvelt.

At about the same time, Orangetown police received a report that two stabbing victims went to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, police say. One of the victims was then transferred to Westchester Medical Center.

A subsequent investigation determined that there was a large fight inside the Korean barbecue restaurant which resulted in the stabbings, according to police. As people fled the scene, several shots were fired, but there were no reported injuries, officials say.

Just before midnight on Sunday, the Orangetown Police Department was notified that one of the victims, 30-year-old Caneggio A. Grant of Nanuet, died from injuries sustained in this incident, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

Oiso Restaurant was formerly the long-time Blauvelt Diner.

The crime scene was directly outside the former 914 Sound Recording Studio. In 2016, a historic plaque was unveiled in honor of the 914 Sound Recording Studios. Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” and Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen" were recorded at the studio, according to The Historical Society of Rockland County.

"It was weird seeing crime scene tape tied to Springsteen's historical marker," Mark Lieb of Rockland Video, who reported from the crime scene, told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Information on the second stabbing victim hasn't been released. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police at (845) 359-3700.

