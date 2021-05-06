Have you ever thought about how cool it would be to see your house in a movie? When they were filming in my neighborhood for an HBO show, I kept thinking, those people are going to get to see their house on tv. And that's pretty cool.

I remember when my Dad’s house was used for a Bath & Body Works print campaign years ago. I recall being so proud when I saw it, and he was showing it to everyone. And even better, my own house is in a weird movie called The Poughkeepsie Tapes for about a millionth of a second 42 minutes and change into the movie. I had no idea, but a friend told me about it. I was over the moon about that and I didn’t even get paid.

So, how can you get your house into a new movie?

I’m glad you asked. It just so happens that the Hudson Valley Film Commission is working with a film production that is looking for a modest vacation home with a lake for a party scene. The location will probably be recurring so may be needed several times. The film commission says that it's a great production company so compensation and insurance should be generous.

Think you’ve got the right house? If you've got the perfect house, and it's location is in the Kingston, Saugerties, Woodstock and Palenville area, send an email to filmcommission@me.com and Hudson Valley Film Commission will forward your email to the union location manager. For more information about this project and other projects that the Hudson Valley Film Commission is working on, visit their website.

