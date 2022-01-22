High Kick Your Way Into This Hudson Valley Hallmark Movie

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over again in the Hudson Valley. A Hallmark Christmas movie will be taking over the streets of Dutchess County in the next few weeks.

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to movies and television shows filming in the area. In 2021 there were so many shows filming at one time or another it felt like Hollywood was in our own backyard. Hollywood on the Hudson has a nice ring to it.

From 'Sex Lives of College Girls,' 'The White House Plumbers' and 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' on HBO Max to 'Life & Beth' on Hulu the Hudson Valley played the role of a perfect backdrop in these new and upcoming series.

Orange County was decking the halls long before Christmas hit the Hudson Valley in 2021 as 2 Hallmark Christmas movies were filmed in the area. 'One December Night,' starring Peter Gallagher, shared the spotlight with 4 Hudson Valley businesses.

A Spectacular Christmas

It looks like Hallmark is making a Hudson Valley holiday comeback. Hudson Valley Film Commission is reporting that there is a casting call for a new Hallmark film called "A Spectacular Christmas." According to the post the movie tells "A beautiful story set in 1957 about a woman who dreams of becoming a Rockette much to her family's dismay."

The movie is scheduled to be filming in Newburgh, Beacon, Staatsburgh, and Albany at the end of January until February. It's a paid gig with the payout as follows:

SAG BACKGROUND RATE: $182/8

NON-UNION BACKGROUND RATE: $120/8

If you're interested in possibly being cast in a Hallmark Christmas film you can fill out a casting call form with HGB Casting.

Start working on those high kicks!

10 New York State Towns Right Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie These 10 towns will make you think you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!

If Hudson Valley Towns Were Christmas Movies Poughkeepsie is Die Hard and Newburgh is The Grinch. It just makes sense right? What Christmas Movie would your hometown be?

Your First Look at Lake George's 2022 Ice Castles Opening day is inching closer and closer at Lake George's Ice Castle attraction for 2022. Check out these breathtaking ice castles in the making.

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home.