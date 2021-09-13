Final Saugerties Food Truck Festival Is Going to Be Epic

Next week summer turns to fall, pick your own strawberries and blueberries will be replaced with pick your own apples and pumpkins, and Summer Festivals will become Harvest Festivals. There’s a lot to look forward to, but I’ll sure miss the summer.

One of the best festivals of the summer of 2021 has got to be the Saugerties Food Truck Festival. This Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4:30PM - 9PM at Cantine Field, is the final Saugerties Food Truck Festival of the season, and it will be going out with a bang. This week’s festival is going to be even bigger and better as we bid adieu to the warm lazy days of summer.

This week’s Food Truck Festival will have even more food trucks and food vendors, beer and wine, local products and crafts, raffles and live music. That's what makes it so much more than your ordinary food truck festival. You’ll be able to check out some of the Hudson Valley’s favorite food truck fare, plus get cool local products like celebrity chef Ric Orlando’s spices and sauces, local farm products like maple syrup and free range eggs, local meats and produce, coffees, spirits and even locally made candles. Plus, the Saugerties Animal Shelter will be on hand with raffles, t-shirts, and other shelter goodies.

Fall is nice, but summer deserves a grand goodbye, and the Saugerties Food Truck Festival this Thursday is the perfect way to send summer off in style, For more information and a list of vendors, their website.

Celebrity Chef Visits Top Spots in the Hudson Valley in New Music Video Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured in Chef Ric Orlando's Video 'Born Hungry' Video

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out